Pyuthan Jeep Accident: Eight Killed And Five Injured

Eight people have been killed and five others injured in a jeep accident in Pyuthan on Saturday early morning reports Gorkhapatra Daily.

The jeep had fallen about 150 meters from the road. The jeep (Ga 1 Ja 5092) had met with an accident at around 3 am in the morning on Saturday while returning from Naubahini-6 Lung of Pyuthan with the bride. According to the injured, there were about 13 passengers in the jeep.

The deceased have been identified as Basanti Khadka, 40, Keshari Khadka, 29, Bal Bahadur Budha, 50, Khim Bahadur Khatri, 32, Nandi Khadka, 52 of Gaumukhi Rural Municipality-6 and Bipana GC, 18, of Naubahini Rural Municipality-6, Lungki.

According to Devi Prasad Gaire, Inspector of Police, District Police Office, Pyuthan, six persons died on the spot and two others died in the accident at Gaumukhi Rural Municipality-6, Liwang Okharpata.