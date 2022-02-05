Westerly Low Pressure System Continue For Few More Days In Nepal

Westerly Low Pressure System Continue For Few More Days In Nepal

Feb. 5, 2022, 8:19 a.m.

The Westerly low pressure system is likely to influence the weather till the next few days, according to the Meteorological Forecasting Division reports RSS.

Today, it is generally to fully cloudy throughout the country with chances of light to moderate rain in many parts.

The impact of the Westerly low pressure system is likely to trigger light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hailstone at many parts of the country. Cold is likely to further increase due to winter rains and the Division has urged one and all to take precautions against adverse weather.

Tonight there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail is possible at many places of Province 1, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and light rain is possible at a few places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province. Chances remain for light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high hilly and mountainous region.

According to RSS, on Friday, there are chances for light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail at many parts with generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country.

Presently, light to moderate snowfall is taking place at many places of the high-hills and the mountainous region.

On Saturday, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the Province 1, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province while it will be partially cloudy in remaining provinces. Light snowfall has been forecast at few places of the high-hills of the eastern and central parts of the country and the mountainous region reports RSS.

Agencies

