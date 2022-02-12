US To Send 3,000 More Troops To Poland

The United States has decided to send about 3,000 additional troops to Poland amid growing military tensions over Ukraine.

US defense officials disclosed the plan on Friday.

The move is aimed at bolstering defense capabilities in eastern Europe. The US is sending troops to Poland, Romania and Germany.

President Joe Biden's administration earlier decided to send 1,700 troops to Poland, mostly members of the Army's 82nd Airborne Division stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The additional troops, also Airborne personnel, will leave Fort Bragg in a few days and join the first unit in Poland.

The latest decision will bring the number of US troops dispatched to Europe to about 5,000. A senior defense official stressed that the move will reassure NATO allies and contribute to a wide range of contingencies.

The US is on high alert against Russia's possible invasion of Ukraine. A White House senior official said on Friday that the invasion could begin at any time, including during the Beijing Winter Olympics.