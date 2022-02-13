Stolen Idol Of Balkumari Of Sunaguthi Recovered

Stolen Idol Of Balkumari Of Sunaguthi Recovered

Feb. 13, 2022, 8:42 a.m.

The lost idol of Sunaguthi Balkumari Mai has been recovered about three weeks after it was stolen on Jan 23rd.The idol was apparently stolen from highly secured and locked premises of the Balkumari temple. It was found inside a sack in a temple in Khumaltar, Lalitpur.

District Administration Office of Lalitpur has taken responsibility to conduct further investigation into theft.

A formal event was organised today to make the recovered idol public in presence of Energy Minister Pampha Bhusal, Mayor of Lalitpur metropolis, authorities from DAO Lalitpur, among others

Balkumari idol of Sunakothi.jpg

.The idol was handed over to the locals and will be reinstalled at the temple. Locals of Sunaguthi who were shocked after the theft was relieved to receive the idol back again. However, the perpetrator(s) behind the act is still at large, with the law enforcement officials struggling to find a lead on them.

The Himalayan Times

Agencies

