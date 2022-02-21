India Registers 19,968 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 673 Deaths

India logged 19,968 new Covid-19 cases and 673 deaths on Sunday. The country's recovery rate now stands at 98.21 per cent.

India reported 19,968 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. As of now, the daily positivity rate stands at 1.68 per cent.

As many as 673 people lost their lives due to the infection in the country in the last 24 hours. With this, the total fatality count has reached 5,11,903.

Meanwhile, India's recovery rate stands at 98.21 per cent and the active caseload at 2,24,187.

A total of 48,847 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which brings the total recoveries to 4,20,86,383 across the country.