India Registers 19,968 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 673 Deaths

India Registers 19,968 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 673 Deaths

Feb. 21, 2022, 7:48 a.m.

India logged 19,968 new Covid-19 cases and 673 deaths on Sunday. The country's recovery rate now stands at 98.21 per cent.

India reported 19,968 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. As of now, the daily positivity rate stands at 1.68 per cent.

As many as 673 people lost their lives due to the infection in the country in the last 24 hours. With this, the total fatality count has reached 5,11,903.

Meanwhile, India's recovery rate stands at 98.21 per cent and the active caseload at 2,24,187.

A total of 48,847 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which brings the total recoveries to 4,20,86,383 across the country.

Agencies

Winter Olympics End In Beijing
Feb 21, 2022
Macron, Putin Agree To Increase Diplomatic Efforts For Ukraine
Feb 21, 2022
Nepal Exported Rs. 808 Million Worth Of Electricity To India In The Last Six Months
Feb 20, 2022
MCC Ratification Is A Sovereign Decision Of Nepal: The US Embassy
Feb 20, 2022
Conditions Ideal For More Transmissible, Dangerous Variants : WHO Chief
Feb 20, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For February 21 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 17 minutes ago
Weather Forecast For February 20 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 19 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 18 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 17Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 16 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene Dearer By Rs.3 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2022
Nepal’s Half-Yearly Monetary Policy Review By Shanker Man Singh Feb 21, 2022
Nepal Electricity Authority Makes Rs. 12.12 Billion Profit In The Six Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2022
Winter Olympics End In Beijing By Agencies Feb 21, 2022
Macron, Putin Agree To Increase Diplomatic Efforts For Ukraine By Agencies Feb 21, 2022
SDGs And Cooperatives In Nepal: Actions And Expectations By Prakash Ghimire Feb 20, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75