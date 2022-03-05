TIA Shut Down For Two Hours Due To Calibration Flight

Calibration flight started for the test of Tribhuvan International Airport runway concluded today. Other flights at TIA were disrupted due to the calibration flight conducted on Thursday and Friday reports RSS.

The calibration flight was conducted for two hours from 11:30 am today. Other flights were disrupted for two hours due to this.

TIA Director Premnath Thakur said that today's calibration flight has concluded. The next calibration flight would take place in Simara.

He further said that problems were seen in course of takeoff and landing at TIA due to calibration flight, stating they asked pilots to hold aircraft in the sky.

Domestic and international flights have now resumed, according to the TIA office. The aircraft brought for calibration flight would remain in the country for a few more days and the calibration flight would be conducted at TIA again after a few days, said Director Thakur reports RSS.