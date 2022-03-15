Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways To Operate Regular Flight At Gautam Buddha Int'l Airport

Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways To Operate Regular Flight At Gautam Buddha Int'l Airport

March 15, 2022, 8:06 a.m.

Jazeera Airways of Kuwait is to make its first commercial flight at Gautam Buddha International Airport reports RSS.

The Airways has filed an application at the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal in order to conduct regular flights from May 22 (Gautam Buddha Jayanti).

Deputy Director General of CAAN, Dev Chandra Lal Karna, shared that the Airways has filed an application in order to operate one flight daily. It will operate Kuwait-Bhairahawa-Kuwait direct flight.

The Airways has now been operating the regular flight at Tribhuvan International Airport. The Nepal Airlines Corporation would make a test flight at Gautam Buddha Airport from April 14 and the airport would be opened for commercial international flight from April 20, Karna added.

All necessary preparations for commercial flights have been completed, he said. reports RSS.

Agencies

UN Chief Call To Stop The Horror Unleash On The People Of Ukraine
Mar 15, 2022
Kremlin Claims That Russia’s operation In Ukraine Proceeds According To Plan
Mar 15, 2022
Supreme Court Sends The Writ Petition Nepal And 14 Others For Full Bench
Mar 14, 2022
Russia Attacks Ukrainian Military Base In Western Part
Mar 14, 2022
Replace LPG Using Electric Devices: Minister Bhusal
Mar 13, 2022

More on News

India Supported The Construction Of Drinking Water Project In Solukhumbu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 58 minutes ago
Saudi Foreign Minister To Pay Two Days Visit To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Supreme Court Sends The Writ Petition Nepal And 14 Others For Full Bench By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka Addressed Antalya Diplomacy Forum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Elections Commission Sets Expenditure For Local Level Candidates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Nepal Needs Support Of India And China For Its Development: PM Deuba By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

All Households In Karnali Will Get Electricity In Next Two Years: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2022
Nepal And India PMC Meeting For Nepal-Bharat Maitri Polytechnic Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2022
UN Chief Call To Stop The Horror Unleash On The People Of Ukraine By Agencies Mar 15, 2022
Kremlin Claims That Russia’s operation In Ukraine Proceeds According To Plan By Agencies Mar 15, 2022
Meteorological Analysis For March 15Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2022
Saudi Foreign Minister Arrived In Kathmandu For Two Days Official Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 14, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75