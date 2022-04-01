PM Deuba And PM Modi To Hold Bilateral Meting Saturday

PM Deuba And PM Modi To Hold Bilateral Meting Saturday

April 1, 2022, 8:34 a.m.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is leaving for India Friday afternoon leading 30 member Nepali delegation.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House on Saturday.

PM Deuba is also scheduled to address a gathering of businessmen in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Deuba is paying an official visit to India at the invitation of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister will be accompanied by his spouse Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba.

The entourage of the Prime Minister will comprise Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka, Minister for Energy Pampha Bhusal, Minister for Agriculture Mahindra Ray Yadav and Minister for Health and Population Birodh Khatiwada.

Likewise, nine secretaries and high level government officials including Managing Directors of Nepal Electricity Authority and Nepal Oil Corporation and Chief Executive Officer of Investment Board are also included in the delegation.

The government delegation team will have about 30 members and 20 members will be from the private sector.

During the visit, Prime Minister Deuba is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India.

The Prime Minister of India will host a luncheon in honour of the Prime Minister of Nepal and the delegation.

Similarly, External Affairs Minister as well as National Security Advisor of the Government of India Ajit Doval will call on Prime Minister Deuba.

It is the first visit of Prime Minister Deuba to India after he assumed the high office for the fifth time in July last year. Likewise, it is his second international visit after he became Prime Minister nine months ago.

Agencies

Putin Signed A Decree Asking Unfriendly Countries To Pay Rubble For Gas
Apr 01, 2022
1,232 Civilians Killed Ukraine Following Russian Invasion: UNHCR
Apr 01, 2022
India Reports 1233 Covid-19 New Cases And 31 Deaths
Mar 31, 2022
Russian-Ukrainian Negotiators Make Progress
Mar 30, 2022
Russian-Ukrainian To Hold Face To Face Talks In Istanbul On March 29
Mar 29, 2022

More on News

Over 200,000 Nepalese Benefited Under Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Over 17 Million To Vote In Local Polls On May 13 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Pokhara International Airport Competed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 13 hours ago
Supreme Court Rejects Issuing Interim Order By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Nepal Police To Mobilise 100,000 Temporary Police For Local Polls By Agencies 2 weeks, 2 days ago
Ground Breaking Ceremony Of India-Funded Tribhuvan University Central Library Held By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

Pāhān Charhe And Ghodejatra 2022: Importance In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2022
Nepal, India 9th LOC Review Meeting Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2022
Political Parties Should Respect Code Of Conducts: Chief Elections Commissioner Dinesh Thapaliya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2022
Putin Signed A Decree Asking Unfriendly Countries To Pay Rubble For Gas By Agencies Apr 01, 2022
1,232 Civilians Killed Ukraine Following Russian Invasion: UNHCR By Agencies Apr 01, 2022
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Madesh And Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75