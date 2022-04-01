PM Deuba And PM Modi To Hold Bilateral Meting Saturday

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is leaving for India Friday afternoon leading 30 member Nepali delegation.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House on Saturday.

PM Deuba is also scheduled to address a gathering of businessmen in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Deuba is paying an official visit to India at the invitation of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister will be accompanied by his spouse Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba.

The entourage of the Prime Minister will comprise Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka, Minister for Energy Pampha Bhusal, Minister for Agriculture Mahindra Ray Yadav and Minister for Health and Population Birodh Khatiwada.

Likewise, nine secretaries and high level government officials including Managing Directors of Nepal Electricity Authority and Nepal Oil Corporation and Chief Executive Officer of Investment Board are also included in the delegation.

The government delegation team will have about 30 members and 20 members will be from the private sector.

During the visit, Prime Minister Deuba is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India.

The Prime Minister of India will host a luncheon in honour of the Prime Minister of Nepal and the delegation.

Similarly, External Affairs Minister as well as National Security Advisor of the Government of India Ajit Doval will call on Prime Minister Deuba.

It is the first visit of Prime Minister Deuba to India after he assumed the high office for the fifth time in July last year. Likewise, it is his second international visit after he became Prime Minister nine months ago.