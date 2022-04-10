Gopal Krishna Ghimire Elected NBA President

April 10, 2022, 8:09 a.m.

Gopal Krishna Ghimire has been elected the Chairperson of Nepal Bar Association. He was leading the panel of broader democratic inclusive and professional legal practitioners.

According to RSS, Ghimire was elected from the 26th NBA working committee election, garnering 4,474 votes while his nearest rival Bishnu Mani Adhikari got 2,989 votes. Adhikari was leading the panel of progressive ones.

Similarly, the new Vice Chairpersons are Suraj Khatri, Sudhir Kharna, Harka Rawal, Birendra KC, Pashupati Bhandari, Uttam Acharya, Tularam Giri and Asha Rai. Anjita Khanal has been elected the General Secretary by getting 3,682 votes while her contender Kedar Koirala received 2,345 votes.

Bijay Rawat has been elected treasurer. The members are Binita Nepali, Kiran Kumari Saha, Naresh Kumar Saha, Narayan Das Rai, Rup Bahadur Saru, Sita Poudel, Manika Khadka, and Sharmila Thapa. Those elected members under the open category are Bharat Kumar Lakai, Devi Prasad Koirala, Birbhay Raj Poudel, Santosh Kumar Raut, Gunraj Acharya and Santosh Tiwari reports RSS.

The NBA election was held on April 2. A total of 7429 votes were cast during the election.

Agencies

