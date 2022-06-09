Landslide Disrupted Traffic In Narayangarh-Mugling Road

The Narayangarh-Muglin road has been disrupted due to landslides following the rain.

Spokesperson of District Police Office Narahari Adhikari informed that the landslide occurred near the Namsi Bridge at Ichchhakamana-6, Topekhola in Chitwan obstructed two-way road traffic since last night.

Adhikari further informed that efforts are underway to remove the landslide debris and resume road traffic reports RSS.