Landslide Disrupted Traffic In Narayangarh-Mugling Road

June 9, 2022, 10:32 a.m.

The Narayangarh-Muglin road has been disrupted due to landslides following the rain.

Spokesperson of District Police Office Narahari Adhikari informed that the landslide occurred near the Namsi Bridge at Ichchhakamana-6, Topekhola in Chitwan obstructed two-way road traffic since last night.

Adhikari further informed that efforts are underway to remove the landslide debris and resume road traffic reports RSS.

Agencies

