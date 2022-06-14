Nepal Highlights Constraints Of LDCs And LLDCs In Global Trading

June 14, 2022, 8:18 a.m.

Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Dilendra Prasad Badu has urged the global community to uphold the principles of a rule-based, fair, transparent, and predictable multilateral trading system, and share the prosperity from the system equitably.

Minister Badu said so while addressing the session on challenges facing the multilateral trading system in course of a formal opening session of the twelfth Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) being held in Geneva.

In the address, he highlighted the current trend of the global trading system and the serious constraints of LDCs and LLDCs in realizing benefits from it. He urged all member states for a strong commitment to uphold the principles of a rule-based, fair, transparent, and predictable multilateral trading system, and share the prosperity from the system equitably, a press release issued by the Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations, Geneva, read.

The Minister focused on the necessity of addressing the impacts of the global pandemic through high-level commitment, especially from the developed economies, to enhance the equitable access to vaccines and essential medical goods; benefit from the TRIPS Agreement; and provide special recovery packages for the LDCs.

Leading the Nepali delegation to the 12th Ministerial Conference of the WTO, Minister Badu reached Geneva on June 11 and was received by Mani Prasad Bhattarai, Ambassador/PR of Nepal. The delegation comprises Dr. Ganesh Prasad Pandeya, Secretary for Commerce and Supplies, Ambassador/PR of Nepal, and other officials from the MoICS and Mission of Nepal in Geneva reports The Rising Nepal.

Agencies

