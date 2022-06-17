House Of Representatives Endorses Appropriation Bill

The House of Representatives (HoR) has endorsed the Appropriation Bill.
Finance Minister Janardan Sharma presented the proposal in today's HoR meeting for endorsing the Appropriation Bill.
Speaker Agni Sapkota had tabled the proposal for decision and the House endorsed it with a majority.
The House rejected some 23 proposals for reducing the expenditure put forth by lawmakers before it endorsed the Appropriation Bill.
