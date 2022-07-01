Nepal Exported Electricity Worth Of Rs.1.72 Billion To India In The Month of June

Nepal exported electricity worth Rs.1.72 billion to India in the month of June at an average price of Rs. 9.67 per unit.

Nepal Electricity Authority exported the electricity to India worth Rs.1.72 billion rupees under Indian Energy Exchange (IEX). NEA receives Rs.1, 72, 3000000 exporting electricity.

NEA has started the export the surplus electricity to India from June 2, 2022. In the beginning, Nepal started the export of 39 MW daily through IEX. Nepal started to export 364 MW of electricity on June 10 at a competitive prices. NEA sold 17, 81, and 91,000 units of electricity to India.

NEA sold electricity to India at an average price of Rs.9.67 per unit.

In the competitive market, Nepal received the highest price on June 15 when the per-unit price was Rs.15 and the lowest price on June 4 at Rs.4.92 per unit.

Kul Man Ghising, managing director of NEA, said that Nepal started to export electricity last year. This is moving more effectively this year.

“The revenue generated by exporting the electricity to India has shown that Nepal-India electricity trade has moved in the right direction,” said MD Ghising.

He said that NEA is able to generate foreign currency by exporting electricity to India easing the pressure on the country’s shrinking foreign currency reserve. MD Ghising also said that this will also contribute to reducing the trade deficit with India.

MD Ghising said that Nepal is expected to export electricity worth Rs. 5 billion this year and Rs.20 billion from the next fiscal year.

He said that the first priority is to increase the consumption of electricity internally. MD Ghising said that the government needs to make additional investments in improving infrastructures for transmission lines and distribution systems.

He said that NEA has been receiving regular complaints from industrialists about the frequent disruptions in the supply of electricity. He said that this has been happening during the monsoon period.

MD Ghising said that NEA has already started to improve the transmission line and distribution networks. He said the improvement in the supply will be seen gradually.

