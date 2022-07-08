Kathmandu Reports Two More Cases Of Cholera

Two more cholera cases have been added in the Kathmandu Valley. Director of the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division under the Ministry of Health and Population, Dr Chuman Lal Das confirmed the finding of the cases.

With this, the number of waterborne disease patients has hit 23. Both of the patients are receiving treatment in Kathmandu. The patients are a 12-year-old boy of Kageshwori Manahara Municipality-6 and a 58-year-old man from Kathmandu-13.

The infected boy has been admitted into a local hospital in the municipality while another is receiving treatment at Shukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Teku said, Das. So far, three infected are under health care and others have got over it, he added. (RSS)