Maoist Chair Prachanda Leaving For India Today

Chairman of the CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ is scheduled to leave for India on Friday.

Surya Kiran Sharma, press coordinator of chairman Prachanda, said that Prachanda is flying to India at the invitation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to attend an international summit on International Relation, Friendship and Cooperation. There is no any plan of political meetings during the visit, Sharma said. He will return to Nepal on July 17.

However, Prachanda's personal aide Ramesh Malla in his late night Facebook post said Prachanda was visiting India at the invitation of BJP chair Jagat Prakash Nadda. Malla wrote that Prachanda was handed over the invitation of formal visit to India by the then ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra some one and a half months back asking the former to visit India at appropriate time.

"Chairman Prachanda was invited for formal visit to India by BJP chair Nadda as Prachanda had informed that he could visit India in July," Malla wrote.