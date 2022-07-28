Over 18,000 Cases Of Monkeypox Reported Globally: WHO

Over 18,000 Cases Of Monkeypox Reported Globally: WHO

July 28, 2022, 7:33 a.m.

The World Health Organization says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported globally from 78 countries, mainly in Europe.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Wednesday over 70 percent of the reported cases are in the European Union and 25 percent in the Americas.

Five deaths have been reported in Africa.

The agency chief said 98 percent of the cases involved men who have sex with men.

He said monkeypox can be spread through close contact between people and on contaminated towels or bedding. He warned against defining monkeypox as a disease that is limited to a specific group.

The world health watchdog last week declared the global outbreak of the virus a "public health emergency of international concern." It says monkeypox has spread around the world rapidly through new modes of transmission about which little is known.

Agencies

Falsified, Distorted News A Blow To Society: PM Deuba
Jul 28, 2022
India Logs 18,313 New Covid Cases, 57 Deaths
Jul 28, 2022
Inflation Will Remain At 14% Till Next Three Months: NRB
Jul 28, 2022
Nepal, Bangladesh Discuss Energy Trade Modality
Jul 28, 2022
Forty-one Percent Elected Representatives At Local Level Are Below 40 Years
Jul 27, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 276 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 4 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 418 New Cases And 202 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 5 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 233 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 400 New Cases And 218 Recoveries And Two Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 295 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 453 New Cases And 95 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

Falsified, Distorted News A Blow To Society: PM Deuba By Agencies Jul 28, 2022
India Logs 18,313 New Covid Cases, 57 Deaths By Agencies Jul 28, 2022
Inflation Will Remain At 14% Till Next Three Months: NRB By Agencies Jul 28, 2022
Nepal, Bangladesh Discuss Energy Trade Modality By Agencies Jul 28, 2022
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rain In Province 1, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini Offices By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2022
SEE Results 2078 Published By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 27, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75