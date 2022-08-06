Kathmandu Jolted By Earthquake Measuring 5.3 Richter Scale

Kathmandu Jolted By Earthquake Measuring 5.3 Richter Scale

Aug. 6, 2022, 8:23 a.m.

An earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude in Richter scale occurred around Belkotgadi of Nuwakot district at 5:26 am this morning.

The tremor of the quake was felt sharp but for a short time in Kathmandu.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center (NEMRC), the epicenter of the quake was located at Belkotgadi of Nuwakot district.

It is said that the quake is an aftershock of the Gorkha Earthquake that occurred in April 2015 claiming thousands of lives and damaging property worth billions of rupees..

Agencies

