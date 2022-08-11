Nepalese Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka Holds Talks With Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Foreign Minister Dr Narayan Khadka had cordial and fruitful meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Qingdao this evening.

During the meeting, the two Ministers took stock of all aspects of Nepal-China relations and agreed to promote cooperation in areas of mutual interests, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the invitation of State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Khadka is currently on a three-day official visit to China. Leading an 11-member Nepali delegation, he left Kathmandu on Tuesday and will return home on Thursday. (RSS)