Nepalese Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka Holds Talks With Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Nepalese Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka Holds Talks With Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Aug. 11, 2022, 7:50 a.m.

Foreign Minister Dr Narayan Khadka had cordial and fruitful meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Qingdao this evening.

During the meeting, the two Ministers took stock of all aspects of Nepal-China relations and agreed to promote cooperation in areas of mutual interests, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the invitation of State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Khadka is currently on a three-day official visit to China. Leading an 11-member Nepali delegation, he left Kathmandu on Tuesday and will return home on Thursday. (RSS)

Agencies

Unvaccinated People At 10 Times Risk Of COVID-19 Death
Aug 11, 2022
G7 Ministers call On Russia To Hand Over Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant To Ukraine
Aug 11, 2022
COVID-19 4th Wave Will Reach Peak By Early September
Aug 10, 2022
India Reports 12,751 Covid Cases And 42 Deaths
Aug 10, 2022
Blasts Hit Russian Air Base In Annexed Crimea
Aug 10, 2022

More on National

China Announces 800 Million RMB To Nepal For The Year 2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 50 minutes ago
KOICA And KAAN Organize A Networking Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Scott DeLisi: U.S. Diplomat Helping Nepali In Need By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
EU SUPPORT Humanitarian Cause By A Correspondent 3 days, 23 hours ago
RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE War Against Humanity By A Correspondent 3 days, 23 hours ago
Foreign Minister Dr. Narayan Khadka To Visit China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Rakchya Bandhan, Janai Purnima And Kwati Puni 2022: Importance And Significant In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 11, 2022
Unvaccinated People At 10 Times Risk Of COVID-19 Death By Agencies Aug 11, 2022
G7 Ministers call On Russia To Hand Over Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant To Ukraine By Agencies Aug 11, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Bagmati And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 11, 2022
MD GHISING’s SECOND YEAR: NEA Makes Highest Profit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 10, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 300 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 10, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75