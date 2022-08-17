Elections Commissions Demands Clarification From 115,131 Candidates For Not Submitting Expenditure Details

Elections Commissions Demands Clarification From 115,131 Candidates For Not Submitting Expenditure Details

Aug. 17, 2022, 7:39 a.m.

The Election Commission has sought clarification from candidates who did not disclose the details of their expenses incurred in the local elections held in May 13 earlier this year.

A total of 115,131 candidates have not submitted the details of election expenses yet. As per the election rule, they are required to submit their expenditure statement within 30 days of the announcement of the election results. The EC has sought clarification from a total of 123,083 candidates including 8,652 who submitted the details of election expenses after the deadline expired.

The candidates in question have been asked to provide their clarification within the next seven days. It may be noted that 145,013 candidates had participated in the election.

A total of 21,230 candidates have duly submitted the details of election expenses within the timeline as specified in Section 31 (4) of the Election (Offence and Punishment) Act, 2016.

A political party or candidate who spends more than the maximum limit in the election or fails to submit the expenditure statement within the specified period may be fined an amount equal to the election expenses incurred by him or the limit of expenses determined by the commission, whichever is higher. The political party or candidate who fails to pay the specified penalty within six months may be banned from participating in any election or declared ineligible to be a candidate for a maximum period of six years with immediate effect. (RSS)

Agencies

Foreign Reserve Drops To 6.9 Months' Import
Aug 17, 2022
Nepal And Finish Agree To Work Together In Climate Change And Disaster Risk Reduction
Aug 17, 2022
UN Secretary-General To Visit Ukraine
Aug 17, 2022
US Carries Out Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test
Aug 17, 2022
Banking On Hydropower Entirely Is loss-making: Bhutanese Daily
Aug 16, 2022

More on News

Celebration Of 75 years of India's Independence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Five Ruling Party Leaders Suggest Government To Manage The Garbage Problems Of Kathmandu By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
Pakistani Embassy Hosted A Reception to Mark 75th Independence Day of Pakistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Aerosan Sustainable Sanitation Renovated 25-year-old Toilet With modern Amenities By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago
JUAAN Receives 2022 Japanese Foreign Minister’s Commendation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
107 Days Remains To Hold The Elections: CEC Thapaliya By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

Foreign Reserve Drops To 6.9 Months' Import By Agencies Aug 17, 2022
Nepal And Finish Agree To Work Together In Climate Change And Disaster Risk Reduction By Agencies Aug 17, 2022
UN Secretary-General To Visit Ukraine By Agencies Aug 17, 2022
US Carries Out Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test By Agencies Aug 17, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely to Occur In Gandakai Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 271 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75