NMB Bank Collaborates With IFC

NMB Bank Collaborates With IFC to promote SME financing in Nepal

Aug. 18, 2022, 8:37 a.m.

NMB Bank Limited has obtained a repeat loan of USD 25 Million from IFC, a member of the World Bank Group. With this agreement, NMB Bank becomes the only Bank in Nepal to sign three debt investment deals with IFC – worth $65 million in total – within a span of four years. The MOU has been exchanged between Sunil KC, Chief Executive Officer, NMB Bank Limited and Hector Gomez Ang, Regional Director South Asia, International Finance Corporation.

The funding will help promote market competitiveness while accelerating economic recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. IFC’s investment is expected to help expand NMB Bank’s SME portfolio substantially by 2025 – creating significant number of jobs over the next five years. This loan amount shall be utilized to support the Government of Nepal’s growth plans and shall be invested in strengthening the priority sector industries, especially SME/MSMEs. ‘The Banker Magazine’ of The Financial Times, London, has awarded NMB Bank with the prestigious Bank of the Year Asia 2021. The bank has also been awarded with Bank of the Year in 2017, 2018, 2020 & 2021. NMB Bank is currently providing its services through 201 branches, 138 ATMs and 11 extension counters.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Significant And Importance In Nepal
Aug 18, 2022
Increase Electricity Consumption: Minister Bhsal
Aug 18, 2022
Weather Forecast: Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Lumbini
Aug 18, 2022
Nepali Ambassador Dr. Sharma Pays A Courtesy Call On Indian Finance Minister Sitharaman
Aug 17, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 379 New Cases
Aug 17, 2022

More on Economy

Increase Electricity Consumption: Minister Bhsal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 44 minutes ago
MD GHISING’s SECOND YEAR Highest Profit By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 1 hour ago
Foreign Reserve Drops To 6.9 Months' Import By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Nepal Energy Outlook 2022 Alarming Scenario By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 21 hours ago
IFC Invests $45 Million In Nepali Financial Institutions In Fiscal Year 2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 21 hours ago
Nepal’s eCooking Campaign Heading Nowhere By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 22 hours ago

The Latest

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Significant And Importance In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2022
Paradoxical Scenario By Dr. Tilak Rawal Aug 18, 2022
National Youth Council Revises YFLG Guidelines By Agencies Aug 18, 2022
CPN (US) To Unite With CPN (MC) By Agencies Aug 18, 2022
Guterres Arrives In Ukraine For Talks With Zelenskyy, Erdogan By Agencies Aug 18, 2022
Weather Forecast: Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadre 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75