India Logs 6,093 New Covid Cases, 31 Deaths

Sept. 10, 2022, 6:35 a.m.

India logged 6,093 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,44,84,729, while the active cases declined to 49,636, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death count climbed to 5,28,121 with 31 fatalities which includes 13 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.70 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 706 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

