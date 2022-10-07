Flood Creates Havoc In Dang, Nepagunj, Kalali and Kanchanpur

Flood Creates Havoc In Dang, Nepagunj, Kalali and Kanchanpur

Oct. 7, 2022, 3:19 p.m.

Incessant rainfall has increased the risk of flood and inundation in In Dang, Nepagunj Kailali and Kanchanpur, the two districts in Sudurpaschim province.

The Depart of Hydrology and Meteorology has warned of floods in the Khutiya, Kandra, Mohana, Suheli and Chudhar, among other rivers and urged people living in settlements near these rivers and streams, and in low-lying areas to take precautions.

The Department's Attariya-based Mahakali Basin Field Office stated that heavy rainfall is taking place since last night. The meteorological station at Shantipur Belauri in Kanchanpur recorded 125 millimetres of rainfall in the last 12 hours, 83.8 millimetres in the last six hours and 62.2 millimetres of rainfall in the last three hours.

Weather station chief Sanjaya Shah said, "Although it appears that the rain-causing weather system is somewhat weakening from today, it might still take time for the monsoon to be inactive."

dang-badhi-pic.jpg

According to him, the people are advised to take precautions against flooding and inundation and the farmers are urged to wait one more week to harvest the paddy as rainfall is predicted till mid-October.

Meanwhile, in Banke district, 75 households at Chaupheri village, Duduwa Rural Municipality-1, have been evacuated after the flooded Rapti River inundated the whole settlement. These families were moved to a safe shelter near the village after floodwater from the river entered their houses.

Rupan Gyawali, the District Emergency Operations Centre's information management officer, said these families were rescued by a team of Red Cross volunteers, police personnel and the district disaster response personnel after the entire settlement became waterlogged.

Gyawali said that dozens of houses have been completely damaged in Chaupheri village.

Nearly 300 houses in Chaupheri, Krishi Chaupheri and Pajha settlements in the downstream side of Banke district are inundated due to the flooding caused by the swollen Rapti River. (RSS)

Agencies

Three Killed In Landslide, Chandragiri Municipality Announces Rs 50,000 In Relief To Landslide Victims
Oct 07, 2022
Ukraine President Accuses Russia Of 'Nuclear Blackmail'
Oct 07, 2022
North Korea Launches Two More Ballistic Missiles, US Says Russia, China Have 'Enabled' North Korea
Oct 06, 2022
UN Security Council May Hold Emergency Meeting On North Korea
Oct 05, 2022
Japan To Bolster Security Measures Following North Korea's Missile Launch
Oct 05, 2022

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

Three Killed In Landslide, Chandragiri Municipality Announces Rs 50,000 In Relief To Landslide Victims By Agencies 1 hour, 38 minutes ago
Flash Floods Are Likely In Many Rivers In Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
A Strong Earthquake Shakes Mexico, Tsunami Feared By Agencies 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Kailali Flood Survivors Face Hunger And Disease Risk By Agencies 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Flood Damages Houses In Various Places In Bardia By Agencies 2 weeks, 5 days ago
Five Died 15 Disappeared In A Flashflood And Landslides In Darchula By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 5 days ago

The Latest

Nepal Set To Experience Moderate Growth Amid Global Turmoil:The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2022
Indian Developers Replace Chinese On Some Of Nepal’s Largest Hydro Projects By Ramesh Bhushal Oct 07, 2022
Drawing Parallels Between Volodymyr Zelensky And Bhimsen Thapa By Purna B. Silwal Oct 07, 2022
Balen: Not A Media Product By Shanker Man Singh Oct 07, 2022
Cricketer Lamichane Surrendered To Police At TIA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2022
16 Killed In Bara Bus Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75