Monsoon To Exit After One Week

Monsoon this year was extended by approximately two weeks. It was predicted to remain until only October 2, according to the Meteorological Forecasting Division under the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

The monsoon low-pressure system from the mid-western Bay of Bengal and the surroundings had an impact in Nepal, thus prolonging the monsoon this year, said senior meteorologist Barun Paudel.

The monsoon that started on June 5 from the eastern belt of the country will exit from Nepal after one week," he said.

The eastern belt of the country, Kaski district, and the Kathmandu Valley got clear weather. But, it is raining in most parts of Karnali and Sudurpaschim Provinces as monsoon is concentrated in the areas, he said, adding that the weather will be clear in the areas from coming Tuesday.

According to updates in the past three hours by the Division, Dadeldhura received 13 millimeters rain, Baitadi 18 millimeters and Bardiya 14 millimeters. (RSS)