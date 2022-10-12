Kalikot Landslide: 1,495 Houses Damaged And 3000 People Displaced

Landslides damage 1,495 houses in Kalikot Kalikot district has been declared a food-hit district. Last Wednesday, more than 1,495 houses were damaged and more than 3,000 people were rendered homeless due to continuous torrential rains.

Surkhet-Jumla road section has come to a complete halt following incessant rains in Kalikot.

The district has witnessed continuous rain since last Wednesday. Landslides in several places have brought the Karnali Lokmarga to a complete halt. Over 50 landslides have fallen along Kalikot road section of the Karnali Lokmarga.

Local Tila River has washed away a bridge at Serighat in Kalikot road section. Even the alternative road has come to a halt. Locals have even been experiencing difficulty in crossing the road due to risk of landslide.

Local’s access to the district headquarters residing in ward numbers 1, 2, and 3 of Shubhakali Rural Municipality of Kalikot district and Khanda Chakra Municipality-2 have also been disrupted.

According to District Police Office Kalikot and information officer Shubraj Bam, the road of Serighat is the most dangerous followed by landslides in Sunarkhola, Ranchuli and Jubitha. He said that it will take time to clear the debris of the landslides.

The meeting of the District Disaster Management Committee has decided to declare the district as food- and disaster-hit district.

Similarly, more than 667 families have been displaced. The Committee meeting has declared a food-deficient district as the rains have completely destroyed the crops and vegetables planted by the farmers.

The meeting has also decided to demand immediate and long-term relief package from the federal government through the Ministry of Home Affairs as the production of paddy, maize and millet is nil.

