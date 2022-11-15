Nepal-China Border Point In Humla Connected By Road

Construction of a road from Hilda, a Nepal-China border point, to Kit has been completed. The road was built when the security personnel of the border security post have been experiencing difficulties to reach the border after the old road collapsed.

Head of Infrastructure Development Office in Humla, Devi Aidi, said that the work of road construction from Hilsa to Kit has been completed. He said that construction of the seven to eight metres wide and two-km long road was completed in two years.

After the completion of the road construction work, jeep service has been available in the area. The previous rough road was destroyed by landslides and there were steep slopes in some places, so it was very difficult for the security personnel to pass through.

Until the construction of the road, the security personnel of Hilsa post used to go to the Kit area only every two to four months, but now they are going out for daily monitoring after the completion of the road construction.

Due to the lack of transport arrangements for the security personnel of the checkpoint, they had to leave on foot. There are five to eight border posts in that area.

When it was difficult for the security personnel to monitor the Nepali border posts in the Kit area, the locals and the security personnel were demanding construction of a road.

Source: The Rising Nepal