Nepali Congress Wins 111 Seats In Provincial Assembly Out Of 330 Seats

The entire results of the elections to the Province Assembly held under the first-past-the-post system have been announced.

A total of 330 PA members have been elected from seven provinces and the major ruling Nepali Congress has won the highest 111 seats.

The party has emerged as the largest party in three provinces: Bagmati, Gandaki and Sudurpaschim while the main opposition CPN (UML) has stood first in Province 1 and Lumbini by winning a total of 91 seats.

In Karnali Province, the ruling partners: NC and the CPN (Maoist Centre) share nine seats each followed by five of the CPN (UML) and one independent.

The CPN (Maoist Centre) has secured its victory in 54 seats in the PA elections followed by 15 of the CPN (Unified Socialist) and 11 each by the Rashtriya Prajatantra Party and the Janata Samajbadi Party.

Likewise, the Loktantrik Samajbadi Party has emerged victorious in nine PA electoral constituencies, Janamat Party in seven, Nagarik Unmukti Party in seven, Nepal Workers and Peasants’ Party ( NWPP) in one and Hamro Nepali Party in one seat.

According to the Election Commission, 12 independent candidates have won the PA elections.

In the 56-member PA in Province 1: the UML wins 25, NC 17, Maoist Centre nine and the CPN (Unified Socialist) two.

In the 64-member PA in the Madhesh, the UML wins 15, NC 13 followed by nine of Janata Samajbadi, seven by Loktantrik Samajbadi, six by the Janamat, four each by the Maoist Centre four and CPN (Unified Socialist). The Madhesh PA has got six independent members.

In the 66-member Bagmati PA, NC gets 25, CPN Maoist Centre 14 and the UML 13. The RPP has won seven followed by seven by the Unified Socialist and one each by the NWPP and Hamro Nepali.

Similarly, 18 NC candidates, 12 UML, five of the Maoist Centre and one independent have been elected to the 36-member Gandaki PA.

In the 52-member Lumbini PA, UML wins 18 constituencies followed by 17 by the NC, five by the Maoist Centre and two each by the RPP, Janata Samajbadi, Loktantrik Samajbadi and the Nagarik Unmukti. The Janamat has secured one seat and independent candidates have won three.

Likewise, NC and Maoist Centre wins nine seats each in the 24-member Karnali PA followed by five by the UML and one by the independent.

In the 32-member Sudurpashim PA, NC wins 12 followed by eight by the Maoist Centre, five by the Nagarik Unmukti, three each by the UML and Unified Socialist and one by the independent candidate. (RSS)