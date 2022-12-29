Nepal Is Under A Chilling Gold, Kathmandu Valley Recorded 3.4 Degree Celsius

The country is experiencing chilling cold with a gradual fall in the mercury for the past few days, according to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Weather Forecasting Division.

According to the Division, the minimum temperature of Kathmandu Valley was recorded at 3.4 degree Celsius on Wednesday. The minimum temperature, which was 4.4 degree Celsius on Tuesday, dipped to 3.4 today, said Meteorologist Raju Pradhananga.

He said the minimum temperature of Birendranagar was recorded 3.1 degree Celsius, 3.1 degree Celsius of Taplejung, 4 degree Celsius of Lumle, 4.4 degree Celsius of Dadeldhura, minus 1.8 degree Celsius, minus 5 degree Celsius of Jomsom and minus 6.5 degree Celsius of Jumla on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature of the country has also started falling along with minimum temperature. Districts of Tarai region as well as hilly region have started experiencing thick fog, according to the Division. However, districts of hilly region witness sunny day in the afternoon, but there is possibility of fog at Tarai districts till afternoon.

The weather of hilly areas of Province 1 is likely to be partly cloudy and the sky across the remaining places will remain generally clear, said Meteorologist Pradhananga. (RSS)