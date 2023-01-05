Prime Minister Office Directed Passport Department To Solve Problem

The information and technology team of the office of the Prime Minister (PMO) has inspected the technical section of the Department of Passport (DoP).

The PMO team went to inspect the DoP following the DoP’s notice about the suspension of the services due to technical problems or the malfunction of the software for two days.

The DoP issued a notice to this effect on Tuesday.

The PMO team discussed in detail about the problems that surfaced this time with the director general, administration and software support team of the DoP.

The PMO team instructed the DoP to immediately solve the problem by calling the technical expert from the company’s central office.

The PMO technical team found that the company involved in maintaining the software has failed to solve the problem as agreed and that the people were made to bear the brunt of the failure of the company hired for maintaining the software.

The PMO team also asked the DoP to prepare and forward an action plan for necessary structural and policy improvement or modification so that service seekers are not compelled to stand in queue for hours to get the passport.

The Rising Nepal