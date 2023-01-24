DPM Shrestha Holds Discussion With Indian Additional Secretary Of India

Prabhat Kumar, additional secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, paid a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Narayan Kaji Shrestha at the latter's office in Singh Durbar.

During the meeting, progress status of the development projects being implemented with Indian grant assistance or loans from the EXIM Bank of India were discussed.

Balaju-Trishuli and Bhaluwang-Bagdula road upgradation projects are among the projects funded by EXIM Bank of India.

During the courtesy meeting in Kathmandu today, the minister urged the Indian team including the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs of India Prabhat Kumar to expedite physical infrastructure projects funded by the Indian government.

Minister Shrestha took concern about the Janakpur-Jayanagar Railway funded by India and the projects constructed with loans from the Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank), and he urged secretary Kumar for felicitating the projects, said the MoPIT Secretary Keshab Kumar Sharma.

"The discussion was not intense as there took place a courtesy meeting. But, a serious discussion took place on resolving problems surrounding the projects, and speeding up them," he said.

The meeting also focused on the Kathmandu-Raxaul railway, and other projects, he added. The design of the railway in detail is underway.

It was also agreed upon to constantly continue such discussions, and seek all available ways to resolve problems revolving around these projects, it has been said