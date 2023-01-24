DPM Shrestha Holds Discussion With Indian Additional Secretary Of India

DPM Shrestha Holds Discussion With Indian Additional Secretary Of India

Jan. 24, 2023, 8:05 a.m.

Prabhat Kumar, additional secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, paid a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Narayan Kaji Shrestha at the latter's office in Singh Durbar.

During the meeting, progress status of the development projects being implemented with Indian grant assistance or loans from the EXIM Bank of India were discussed.

Balaju-Trishuli and Bhaluwang-Bagdula road upgradation projects are among the projects funded by EXIM Bank of India.

During the courtesy meeting in Kathmandu today, the minister urged the Indian team including the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs of India Prabhat Kumar to expedite physical infrastructure projects funded by the Indian government.

Minister Shrestha took concern about the Janakpur-Jayanagar Railway funded by India and the projects constructed with loans from the Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank), and he urged secretary Kumar for felicitating the projects, said the MoPIT Secretary Keshab Kumar Sharma.

"The discussion was not intense as there took place a courtesy meeting. But, a serious discussion took place on resolving problems surrounding the projects, and speeding up them," he said.

The meeting also focused on the Kathmandu-Raxaul railway, and other projects, he added. The design of the railway in detail is underway.

It was also agreed upon to constantly continue such discussions, and seek all available ways to resolve problems revolving around these projects, it has been said

Agencies

Japan May Decide When To Downgrade COVID-19 This Month
Jan 24, 2023
Kathmandu Valley Will Likely To Receive Winter Rain From Next Monday
Jan 23, 2023
Senior Journalist Harihar Birahi Awarded
Jan 23, 2023
China Celebrates First Lunar New Year After COVID Restrictions Eased
Jan 23, 2023
10 Killed In California Shooting During Lunar New Year Festival
Jan 23, 2023

More on News

Senior Journalist Harihar Birahi Awarded By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Mugling-Narayangadh Road Section To Be Closed From 12-4 pm By Agencies 5 days, 2 hours ago
NA Chair Timilsina and Chinese Ambassador Discusses Nepal-China Relations By Agencies 5 days, 17 hours ago
British Ambassador Pays Courtesy Call On PM By Agencies 5 days, 17 hours ago
ATR Manufacturer Company’s Experts In Nepal By Agencies 6 days, 2 hours ago
Coalition Partners Finalizes The Allocation Of Ministries By Agencies 1 week ago

The Latest

Nepal Human Rights Commission And UN Women Sign MoU By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 24, 2023
Mulkaji Damodar Pande: The Forgotten War Hero of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 24, 2023
IMWI-NEPAL: Water Storage In South Asia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 24, 2023
Japan May Decide When To Downgrade COVID-19 This Month By Agencies Jan 24, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Gandaki,Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provincs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 24, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 02 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 23, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75