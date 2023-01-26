DoHM Urges People In Terai To Take Precautions Against Hazy And Smoggy Weather

DoHM Urges People In Terai To Take Precautions Against Hazy And Smoggy Weather

Jan. 26, 2023, 3:52 p.m.

The Weather Forecasting Division has urged the general public to adopt precautions as the smog and haze engulfing some parts of Terai since early this morning would generally affect normal life.

Issuing a notice for coming 24 hours, the Division has asked the people to keep necessary precaution and alert measures as the smog and haze was likely to affect day-to-day life, health, surface and air transports.

Presently, the westerly low pressure system has partial impact in the weather condition across the country. It has caused partial to general changes in the weather condition in Gandaki province and partial changes in Madhes, Bagmati and Lumbini provinces. Likewise, weather would remain clear in remaining provinces, the Division shared.

In the afternoon today, there would be partial to general changes in province-1, Madhe province and Bagmati province while Gandaki province would witness partial changes. Remaining provinces would see clean weather as predicted. The same type of weather condition is likely to prevail in the night time.

Today, Kathmandu has a minimum temperature of six degree Celsius and maximum 22 degree Celsius. (RSS)

Agencies

Republic Day 2023: Significance, History, Importance
Jan 26, 2023
China Confirmed Near 7 Million Daily COVID Cases In Late December
Jan 26, 2023
Western Allies Free Up Leopard 2 Tanks For Use In Ukraine
Jan 26, 2023
One Died And Scores Of Building Damage In The Bajura Earthquake
Jan 25, 2023
Power Cut Hits Millions In Pakistan
Jan 25, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati, Madhesh And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 40 minutes ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Bagmati, Gandaki,Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provincs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Gandaki,Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provincs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Will Likely To Receive Winter Rain From Next Monday By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair All Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madhesh And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 3 Positive Cases And 7 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 26, 2023
NUSACCI Delegation Calls On DPM Lingden By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 26, 2023
NEPALESE ECONOMY Growth 5 Percent By A Correspondent Jan 26, 2023
Yeti Airlines Plane Crash: Ritual Response By A Correspondent Jan 26, 2023
Republic Day 2023: Significance, History, Importance By Agencies Jan 26, 2023
Shree Panchami Or Basant Panchami 2023: Importance And Significance In Hindu Community By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 26, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75