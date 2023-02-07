Search Operation Continue In Turkey To Find Survivors Of Earthquakes

Search Operation Continue In Turkey To Find Survivors Of Earthquakes

Feb. 7, 2023, 7:22 a.m.

Crews in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria are searching in near-freezing temperatures to find survivors of earthquakes. At least 3700 people were killed.

A magnitude 7.8 quake struck early Monday while many residents were still asleep. In the hours that followed, they felt dozens of aftershocks including one of magnitude 7.5.

Thousands of buildings collapsed. Turkish leaders said this was their "biggest disaster" since an earthquake in 1939.

Leaders around the world were quick to respond to requests for help. They have rushed to send in personnel, equipment, and humanitarian aid.

US President Joe Biden said his administration would provide "any and all needed assistance." Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with the leaders of both Turkey and Syria and offered to send rescue teams. Search crews from Japan will join the international effort.

Agencies

