Ukraine Calls On Western Nations To Supply Modern Fighter Jets

Ukraine's defense minister Oleksii Reznikov says the conflict with Russia is "a war of resources" and has called on Western nations to supply fighter jets to Kyiv.

Reznikov spoke with Reuters news agency on Wednesday in Brussels, where he was attending a meeting with NATO defense ministers.

Reznikov said if Russia began a major offensive, it would use aircraft to dominate the sky. Saying that would pose a real threat to Ukraine, he called on Western nations to provide "more sophisticated, more modern aircrafts to stop them, to defeat them" and to deter them. Reznikov added that he is confident that Ukraine will receive the fighter jets.

The foreign minister went on to say that Ukrainian forces already possessed various modern weapons including artillery and tanks, and that there was "a good level of interoperability" between the Ukrainian armed forces and NATO allies.

He added that Ukraine was a de facto NATO member and the country would officially become a member once the war was over.

Reznikov said, "we have partners behind us with their resources" that will help Kyiv to defeat Moscow and "we will prevail."