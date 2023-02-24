Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Death Toll Tops 49,000

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Death Toll Tops 49,000

Feb. 24, 2023, 7:35 a.m.

The death toll in a series of major earthquakes near Turkey's border with Syria has risen to more than 49,000.

Many people are also displaced due to damage to their homes.

The number of fatalities so far is 43,556 in Turkey and 5,914 in Syria.

A magnitude 7.8 quake struck on February 6, followed by other tremors. At least 118,000 buildings in Turkey have either collapsed or are at risk of doing so.

Hasan Vural, governor of the southern district of Elbistan, told NHK that a few buildings in his municipality collapsed when the first quake struck, but a second powerful tremor nine hours later flattened nearly 1,400 buildings.

He added that 930 local people have been confirmed dead and more than 3,300 injured.

He said about 20,000 of the district's population of over 140,000 have evacuated to other areas. An estimated 12,000 are living in makeshift shelters or tents.

The governor said he believes that people will be able to return to their daily lives in six to 12 months.

Agencies

UN Passes Resolution Demanding Russia Leave Ukraine
Feb 24, 2023
Human Error Likely Cause Of Tara Air Crash
Feb 23, 2023
Chinese Ambassador Song Calls On Former PM Nepal
Feb 23, 2023
Russia's Nuclear Treaty Pullout A 'Big Mistake': President Biden
Feb 23, 2023
Nepal Defeats Scotland By Two Wickets
Feb 22, 2023

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

Turkey Hit By Another Quake Measuring 6.3 Magnitude By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago
Japanese Expert Blames 'Pancake' Collapses For Turkey Quake Carnage By Agencies 1 week ago
Rescue Crews In Turkey And Syria Press on By Agencies 1 week ago
Death Toll Tops 7,000 In Quake-hit Turkey And Syria By Agencies 2 weeks, 2 days ago
Search Operation Continue In Turkey To Find Survivors Of Earthquakes By Agencies 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Earthquake In Doti: Nepal Army Is In Rescue Operation, 200 Aftershocks So far By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Policy Makers And Experts Advocate For Safeguarding Children In South Asia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2023
POLITICS Presidential Election By A Correspondent Feb 24, 2023
Nepal-India Multilingual Poetry Festival Organized By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2023
UN Passes Resolution Demanding Russia Leave Ukraine By Agencies Feb 24, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Likely In Hilly Regions Of Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2023
Decline And Fall Of The Nepali Maoists By Dipak Gyawali Feb 23, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75