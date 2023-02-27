Eight Parties Form Taskforce

A meeting of the eight political parties, including the Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN (Maoist Centre), has formed a task force in view of the upcoming presidential election.

The meeting held at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar this evening formed the panel led by NC vice-president Purna Bahadur Khadka.

CPN (Maoist Centre) general secretary Dev Gurung, CPN (Unified Socialist) general secretary Beduram Bhusal, senior leader of Janata Samajwadi Party Rajendra Shrestha, Janamat Party's Abdul Khan, Sarat Singh Bhandari of Loktantrik Samajwadi Party, Ranjita Shrestha of Nagarik Unmukti Party and Chitra Bahadur KC of the Rastriya Janamorcha Nepal are the members in the Khadka-led taskforce.

The members of the task force shall coordinate the respective parties' voters in the presidential election scheduled for March 9.

The meeting has also decided to direct the eight parties' lawmakers to arrive in Kathmandu by March 7 for the purpose of the presidential election, JSP leader Rajendra Shrestha said.

Likewise, the meeting decided to orient the federal parliament's lawmakers on March 2.

Today's meeting has urged one and all to support NC's presidential candidate Ram Chandra Poudel for the post of president.

Furthermore, the leaders in the meeting discussed the election to the vice-president, recent political development and power sharing.

Prime Minister and CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba and top leaders of other parties also were present at the meeting. (RSS)

.