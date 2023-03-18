Work To Strengthen National Unity: Newly Elected Vice President

Newly-elected Vice-President Ramsahaya Prasad Yadav has pledged to honestly discharge his duty to strengthen and promote national unity.

Talking to media persons after being elected the Vice-President, he said, “The country pursues prosperity. The peace process has yet to reach a conclusion. I will honestly do my duty in taking the peace process to a conclusion.”

Yadav, who registered his candidacy from the Janata Samajwadi Party, got a total of 30,328 vote weightage (184 votes from federal parliamentarians and 329 from the members of Province Assemblies) while his nearest rival CPN (UML)’s Astalaxmi Shakya secured 16,328 vote weightage (104 votes from federal parliamentarians and 169 votes from the members of Province Assemblies).

Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya handed certificates to the newly-elected Vice-President amid a ceremony.

Moreover, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba congratulated the Vice-President. (RSS)