Qatari Princes Thami Reached AT The Top Of Annapurna I

Qatari Princes Reached AT The Top Of Annapurna I

April 16, 2023, 2:18 p.m.

A member of the royal family of Qatar, Sheikha Asma Al Thani, has successfully climbed mountain Annapurna I. She reached the summit of the 8,091 meters high Annapurna I at 4:00 pm on Saturday.

Director of Elite Expedition, David Sherpa, shared that Thani climbed Annapurna with the help of a team of Sherpas led by mountaineer Nirmal Purja (Nims). "Thani has become the first Qatari woman to climb Annapurna, the tenth highest peak in the world", he said.

The Annapurna I mountain is located in Annapurna rural municipality-4 of Myagdi.

Princess Al Thani had previously climbed Mount Everest, Dhaulagiri, Kanchanjunga, Lhotse, Manaslu and K2.

A doctor by profession, Thani arrived to Myagdi on March 6 for the expedition to climb Annapurna I.

The climbing of the current year's spring season started on Saturday morning in the Annapurna I. This year, 45 people have taken permission to climb Annapurna. Mt Annapurna is the tenth highest mountain in the world.

Maurice Hergoz from France had climbed Annapurna for the first time in 1950. (RSS)

Agencies

