Nepal Made Yatri Motorbikes Will Be Registered From Today

Following the amendment of Transport Management Procedures Directives, 2003 (2060) by the Department of Transport Management (DoTM) on Wednesday, Nepal made Yatri Motorcycles has finally get official nods for registration.

Issuing a statement on Thursday, the DoTM informed that its Wednesday’s meeting amended the directive and added two sub-sections in Section 11.

The new provision states that automobiles manufactured or assembled in Nepal will not require a customs declaration for registration and transfer process and will be allowed to register at the concerned transport authority.

Yatri’s motorcycles and upcoming Nepal-made automobiles in the country in five days after concerns about the inconveniences faced by the users of the Yatri motorcycles were raised on the social media platforms.

The government has paved the way for the registration of Yatri’s motorcycles and upcoming Nepal-made automobiles in the country in five days after concerns about the inconveniences faced by the users of the Yatri motorcycles were raised on the social media platforms.

Following the concerns in social media, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Sunday met with Yatri Motorcycles’ representatives and concerned government authorities.

PM Prachanda then directed the authorities to amend the prevailing laws and add a provision allowing Nepal-made automobiles to be registered at the transport authority at the earliest.

The prompt step taken to solve the problem received applause from netizens who lauded the government for being proactive in resolving the problems of people. However, they did not forget to mention that the government was still lagging behind in investing and promoting research, invention and innovation sector.

Earlier, a week ago, the social sites were flooded with complaints about lack of laws to register and promote Nepal-made products after a photo of a Yatri motorcycle being held by a traffic police went viral.

According to Yatri Design Studio Pvt. Ltd., the company designing and manufacturing Yatri’s electric two-wheelers, they have sold 77 motorcycles so far but has suspended manufacturing for the past six months, citing that the vehicles were not allowed to be registered under the prevailing laws which has prevented them from plying the road freely.