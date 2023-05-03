Darchula Avalanche: Missing Identified, Rescue Hampered By Snowfall

Darchula Avalanche Missing Identified, Rescue Hampered By Snowfall

May 3, 2023, 11:37 a.m.

Identities of the people who went missing in an avalanche at Boling of Byas rural municipality-1 in Darchula on Tuesday have been ascertained. The people who are disappeared reached there to collect Yarshagumba and among them four are females and one is male, according to the Armed Police Force (APF), Number 50 Company, Chharung.

They are Kamala Kunwar, 38 and her son Prabin Kunwar, 18 of Duhun rural municipality. Likewise, Nakni Dolma Thapa, 45, Ishwori Thapa, 28, and Chhimi Somo Thapa, 15 of Jorayal rural municipality are missing in the avalanche.

APF Deputy Superintendent of Police Ishwari Dutt Bhatt said the rescue operation for the missing has not been yet possible due to continuous rains and snowfall since last night. Security force is so far unable to set out for highlands for the rescue due to adverse atmospheric conditions.

The avalanche on Tuesday afternoon buried tents being occupied by groups of people from and outside the district who trekked to there to collect yarsa. They were waiting for a favorable time to start Yarsa collections. However, some others managed to escape to safety.

Following the incident, a 25-member APF team reached the site on Tuesday evening and it returned to Chharung as rescue efforts seemed not possible to be carried out due to rains and snowfall. According to DSP Bhatta, 20 people who managed to escape the possible consequences were later brought to Chharung and they are safe. (RSS)

