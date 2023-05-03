World Press Freedom Day Today

May 3, 2023, 11:48 a.m.

World Press Freedom Day is being observed today across the globe including in Nepal.

May 3 each year is marked as the World Press Freedom Day in commemoration of the Windhoek Declaration for the Development of a Free, Independent and Pluralistic Press in Windhoek in Namibia in 1991. The Day was first observed in 1993 following the recommendation of the UNESCO.

This year, the Day is observed with the theme of “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights” set by the UNESCO. (RSS)

