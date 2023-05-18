Prachanda Led Coalition Government To Present Policies And Programs Thursday

Prachanda Led Coalition Government To Present Policies And Programs Thursday

May 18, 2023, 8:08 p.m.

The government will be unveiling its policies and programmes for the upcoming fiscal year 2023-24 on Friday. They will be presented before a joint session of the House of Representatives and National Assembly at 4:00 pm on May 19.

In today HoR session, Speaker Devraj Ghimire read out the letter to this regard and directed the entire members to be present in the meeting by 3: 45 pm and in the prescribed dress code and to take their respective seats.

The annual report (2078-79 BS/2021-22) of the government was presented in the today's meeting. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' presented the report before the meeting in accordance with the Article 53 of the Constitution and Clause 41 of the Good Governance (Management and Operation) Act, 2064 BS.

The next meeting of the lower house has been scheduled for 6:00 pm on May 19. (RSS)

