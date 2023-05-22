Nepal To Celebrate International Day For Bio-Diversity

The International Day for Biological Diversity is being marked across the country today under the theme of 'From agreement to action: Build back biodiversity'.

May 22 is marked under the auspices of the United Nations to increase understanding and awareness on biodiversity issues of ecological balance, environment conservation and sustainable development.

According to Convention on Biological Diversity, this year’s theme promotes action in support of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

To mark this incredible achievement, the theme reflects both the celebratory nature of what was achieved at COP 15, as well as the urgency of what still needs to be done in terms of implementation, it said.

In Nepal, the Department of Forest, Department of Botany and different other agencies are organising various awareness raising events including rallies, seminars, interactions and hiking.

The UN General Assembly in December 2000 had adopted 22 May as the International Day for Biological Diversity to commemorate the adoption of the text of the Convention on 22 May 1992 by the Nairobi Final Act of the Conference for the Adoption of the Agreed Text of the Convention on Biological Diversity. (RSS)