Monsoon Rain Will Be Below The Average This Year

Monsoon Rain Will Be Below The Average This Year

June 15, 2023, 11:47 a.m.

This year's monsoon has entered the country since Wednesday.

Though monsoon generally remains active in the country since June 13, this year it has entered one day later, informed the Weather Forecasting Division at the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

Meteorologist Raju Pradhananga shared weather that entered into the country on Wednesday has reached the Koshi, eastern Madhes, most of the areas of Bagmati and eastern territory of Gandaki province.

According to him, the monsoon will gradually remain active in other areas in some days.

The Department has predicted below the average rainfall in most of the places of the country this year. However, predictability of rainfall will vary in the territories.

It may be noted that the Department had predicted above the average rainfall in the last two years. Rainfall was in average last year.

Meteorologist Pradhananga said four months from June to September is considered the monsoon period in Nepal.

As many as 1.25 million people are predicted to be affected by monsoon-induced disasters in the country this year. This year monsoon will affect over 286,000 households, it is forecasted. In the past 24 hours, Khadibazaar of Lanjung saw the highest amount of rain (135.2 mm), the Weather Forecasting Division informed.

Likewise, Kathmandu saw 39.5 mm rain on Wednesday, the division-issued bulletin said. (RSS)

Agencies

Ukraine Claims Partial Success In Eastern And Southern Regions
Jun 15, 2023
US Secretary Of State Blinken To Visit China
Jun 15, 2023
Enemy Losses Are 'Catastrophic': Putin
Jun 14, 2023
Trump Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Charges
Jun 14, 2023
UNESCO Chief Is 'Proud' Of US's Plan To Rejoin UN Body
Jun 13, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Monsoon Enters In Nepal, Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Bagmati, Madhesh And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 59 minutes ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightening Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places In Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Madhesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain And Thunder Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Shankardas Bairagi Appointed National Security Council Adviser By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2023
Dr Aryal Appointed As Chief Secretary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2023
Ukraine Claims Partial Success In Eastern And Southern Regions By Agencies Jun 15, 2023
US Secretary Of State Blinken To Visit China By Agencies Jun 15, 2023
UNICEF Organizes National Dialogue On the Rights Of Persons With Disabilities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2023
208th Group Of Peace Corps Volunteers Arrive In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75