Monsoon Rain Will Be Below The Average This Year

This year's monsoon has entered the country since Wednesday.

Though monsoon generally remains active in the country since June 13, this year it has entered one day later, informed the Weather Forecasting Division at the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

Meteorologist Raju Pradhananga shared weather that entered into the country on Wednesday has reached the Koshi, eastern Madhes, most of the areas of Bagmati and eastern territory of Gandaki province.

According to him, the monsoon will gradually remain active in other areas in some days.

The Department has predicted below the average rainfall in most of the places of the country this year. However, predictability of rainfall will vary in the territories.

It may be noted that the Department had predicted above the average rainfall in the last two years. Rainfall was in average last year.

Meteorologist Pradhananga said four months from June to September is considered the monsoon period in Nepal.

As many as 1.25 million people are predicted to be affected by monsoon-induced disasters in the country this year. This year monsoon will affect over 286,000 households, it is forecasted. In the past 24 hours, Khadibazaar of Lanjung saw the highest amount of rain (135.2 mm), the Weather Forecasting Division informed.

Likewise, Kathmandu saw 39.5 mm rain on Wednesday, the division-issued bulletin said. (RSS)