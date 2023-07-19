Japan's Defense Ministry says North Korea fired two ballistic missiles early on Wednesday and they seem to have fallen into the Sea of Japan, outside the country's exclusive economic zone.

Defense Ministry officials say the North fired two ballistic missiles eastward from the country's western coast at around 3:29 a.m. and 3:45 a.m.

They say the missiles traveled about 550 to 600 kilometers, reached an altitude of about 50 kilometers, and the projectiles are believed to have fallen into the Sea of Japan, outside Japan's EEZ.

There have been no reports of damage to aircraft or ships.

On Wednesday last week, North Korea test-fired a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.

This is the 13th time this year that North Korea has launched a projectile using ballistic missile technology.