ADB To Make Additional Investment In Siddharthanagar Municipality

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is going to make further investment in Siddharthanagar Municipality (Bhairahawa) of Rupandehi district. Earlier, it had invested in infrastructure development projects including roads and sewerage here. ADB is about to make reinvestment shortly after the conclusion of the previous plan reports The Rising Nepal.

With the investment from the ADB, 26.5 km of road will be constructed and paved.

According to the paper, the multilateral donor will provide 75 per cent of the total cost of the project which will be channeled to the city as the grant through the Ministry of Urban Development. Siddarthanagar Municipality will make 25 per cent investment in the project.

Nabaraj Paudyal, Chief Administrative Officer of the municipality, informed that the road construction and blacktopping would be done under the Urban Resilience Livelihood Improvement (URLI) project of the ADB at the initiative of the Siddharthnagar Municipality office.

According to him, more than 28 road segments including Bhimkali Path, Gallamandi’s Sugar Mill Road, Mayadevi Colony, Abhayadurga Path and Durga Colony would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 1.35 billion.

Earlier, ADB’s ‘RUDP’ and ‘IUDP’ projects were completed in Siddharthnagar. During the implementation of the RUDP project, ADB also awarded the best project management award to Siddharthnagar for completing the work on time when the status of capital expenditure in the country was disappointing.