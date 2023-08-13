Upper Sangen’s 14.8 MW Is Incorporated Into The Power Transmission System

Upper Sanjen, Rasuwa's finished 14.8 megawatts, is now connected to the national transmission grid. The project was finished and production testing began by Sangen Hydropower Company Limited.

According to Sudan Singh, the project's head, production testing began on Saturday (July 20th) after the internal testing was completed.

"Since Saturday, we have been testing the project by connecting it to the power system."

After the Authority begins production testing, it will be given free electricity for two weeks before commercial production begins. Because the transmission line was not completed on time, the project's power was added to the structure of Chilime's electrical flow via an alternative transmission line.

The project's electricity will be connected to the 220 KV Chilime hub substation under a transmission arrangement. However, because the 220 kV Chilime-Trishuli transmission line has not yet been completed, it will be built as an alternative.

The project was originally planned to generate electricity. However, as a result of the global spread of the corona virus, the company has informed that production has been delayed due to a delay in the import of equipment from the Chinese customs border.

The anticipated cost of finishing this project was 2 billion 218 million rupees.

This project will generate 85.87 gigatonnes of electricity per year. According to the corporation, the dry season will produce 11.02 gigatonnes of electricity while the wet season will create 74.85 gigatonnes of electricity. On November 10, 2069, the corporation signed the civil structure contract and began building. The project was supposed to be completed by the fiscal year 2077/78, however it has been postponed for a variety of reasons.

This company is also nearing completion on the 42.5 MW Sangen project. The corporation stated that once all of the project's work is completed, it will begin manufacturing in December of next year.

This project was also launched by the business in 2070. This project's electricity will also be linked to the Chilime Hub-Substation. The project's cost was anticipated to be 5.2 billion 42 million rupees, however the business stated that the cost could rise owing to construction delays, increases in dollar value and inflation, and other factors.