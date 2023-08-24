KMC Using 'Bio Larvicide' To Kill Mosquito Larva

Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) is going to use the organic insecticide 'Bio Larvicide' to destroy mosquito larva to control dengue in the metropolitan city.

Mayor Balen Shah shared that Bio Larvicide is going to be used for the first time in Nepal to destroy the mosquito larva. Shah said the insecticide is organic and it does not harm any other creatures except mosquitoes and their larva.

Using a social site, he writes, "Bio Larvicide is organic. It does not harm any other creatures except mosquitoes and their larva. It is not a pesticide. The insecticide should be sprayed on top of the water. It produces poison in the abdomen of larva and destroys the digestive process, thereby killing the larva. Larva and pupa of all types of mosquitoes spreading dengue, filariasis, and malaria will be destroyed from it."

An arrangement of counseling regarding dengue has been made from free hotline telephone 1180 round the clock, free ambulance service has been made by contacting at 102 if dengue patient needs to visit hospital and distribution of necessary medicines required for dengue treatment including paracetamol and jeevan jal (oral rehydration salt) at health centres, added Mayor Shah. (RSS)