Morocco Earthquake Death Toll Exceeds 100

The number of fatalities in a 6.9-magnitude earthquake in Morocco has exceeded 100, the Goud news outlet reported, citing official sources.
According to Al Arabiya, 73 of them died in the province of Al Haouz near Marakkesh.
Changes have been made to the news (05:13 Moscow time) - the number of victims has been clarified, the source has been changed.
