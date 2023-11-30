Holiday Inn Express Inaugurated In Nepal

IHG Hotels & Resorts partners with Nepal’s Swornim Hotels to open the first Holiday Inn Express hotel in Kathmandu.

Nov. 30, 2023, 8:14 p.m.

IHG Hotels and Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, today inaugurated the first Holiday Inn Express in Nepal. Holiday Inn Express Kathmandu Naxal offers modern accommodations with all the amenities to meet the needs of today’s travelers in this truly unique capital city, which is teeming with rich culture and world heritage sites. With smartly designed social spaces and vibrant guestrooms, guests can easily accomplish what they need to while on the road, whether for business or pleasure.

Holiday Inn Express Kathmandu Naxal, where modern comfort meets Nepal's unmissable charm.

The hotel is nestled in Naxal, in the vibrant business and social hub of Kathmandu, conveniently located just 15 minutes from Tribhuvan International Airport. Surrounded by corporate offices, embassies, restaurants, popular nightclubs, and casinos, the hotel caters to savvy travelers looking for a delightful Kathmandu experience. The world-renowned UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Kathmandu, including the Durbar Squares of Hanuman Dhoka and Patan, the Buddhist stupas of Swayambhu and Boudhanath, and the Hindu temples of Pashupati and Changu Narayan, are easily accessible from the hotel.

Room with a View

Holiday Inn Express Kathmandu Naxal offers sun-kissed and bright 100 rooms, including a Suite, situated on higher floors, providing scenic city or Himalayan views. Room interiors blend contemporary minimalism with vibrant energy synonymous with Holiday Inn Express brand. Guests

can enjoy amenities like free Wi-Fi, a mini-bar, an electronic safe, a tea/coffee maker, room service, daily housekeeping, and a self-service laundromat for a comfortable stay.

Delightful Eats at Express Café & Bar

Guests can enjoy their favorite food all day in a relaxed ambiance at Express Café & Bar and kickstart the day with a free Express Start Breakfast or opt for Grab & Go choices and recharge at any time with

Express Cafe & Bar.jpg

a diverse all-day menu selection in a vibrant indoor atmosphere, or dine alfresco. The Rooftop Asian Bar and Restaurant offers a mesmerizing 240-degree view of the Himalayas alongside the best of Asian cuisine and curated cocktails, spirits, and fine wines.

Meet & Greet

At Holiday Inn Express Kathmandu Naxal, meeting venues span 163 sqm and are equipped with modern audio-visual equipment for a seamless event. For social events, the banquet hall connects to a terrace with a retractable roof, providing a versatile event space.

Express Essentials to Stay More Than Ready

The self-service laundromat at Holiday Inn Express is an additional facility for guests to enjoy the convenience of fresh, clean clothing even while on the go. The fully equipped self-service laundry room is fitted with modern washers and dryers.

On the hotel's opening, Naresh Lal Shrestha, Chairman, and Maheshwor Shrestha, Managing Director of Swornim Hotels Private Limited, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with IHG Hotels & Resorts to open the first Holiday Inn Express in Nepal. This hotel will further strengthen Kathmandu’s offering for both business and leisure travellers who are looking for a quality hospitality experience. The launch of Holiday Inn Express further reinforces the economic prosperity and growth of the hospitality industry in Nepal. I strongly believe that a combination of an excellent location, a vibrant product, and the power of the Holiday Inn Express brand will lead the way for the midscale hotel space in the Kathmandu valley.”

Speaking on the property,Karthi VK, General Manager, Holiday Inn Express Kathmandu Naxal, commented, "It is our pleasure to introduce Holiday Inn Express, one of the world’s fastest-growing essential hotel brands, to Kathmandu. Holiday Inn Express is the first choice for an increasing number of travelers who need a simple, engaging place to rest, recharge, and get work done. We offer everything guests need and provide more where it matters most.”

He further added, “I look forward to welcoming travelers traveling to Kathmandu to experience our inspiring guestrooms as well as our flexible and energizing public spaces, providing guests with a simple and smart stay where our guests can experience Frictionless, Personal, Transparent, and Value-Rich service. The entire team is enthusiastic and looks forward to welcoming guests with the warmth of true hospitality that IHG Hotels & Resorts are known for.”

Holiday Inn Express Kathmandu Naxal is now open and accepting reservations.

