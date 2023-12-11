Global IME Bank open new branches

Dec. 11, 2023, 6:42 a.m.

The new branches are located in Budhanilkantha Municipality-5, Budhanilkantha, Chandragiri Municipality-13, Dahachowk, Bharatpur Metropolitican-8, Chitwan, Sharadpur and Anbukhaireni Municipality-3, Anbukhaireni.

The banking service from all of the four branches has started from Sunday.

The Bank is first of the commercial banks to open branches in all the 77 districts.

The bank got 355 branches, 376 ATM, 274 branches, 65 extension and revenue collection counters, 3 foreign representative offices, more than 1100 service centers.

It has been providing service to its 46 lakhs customers.

The bank has been receiving remittance from United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, Hong kong.

