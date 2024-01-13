NEA Board Of Directors Decides NEA Management To Reconnect Power Supply

NEA Board Of Directors Decides NEA Management To Reconnect Power Supply

Jan. 13, 2024, 8:44 a.m.

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) is to resume power supply to consumers who have used electricity from dedicated feeders and trunk lines in the past but have not paid a premium charge for that.

The 960th meeting of the NEA Board of Directors held under the chairmanship of the Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation today decided to reconnect the electricity of the industries as per the decision of the cabinet meeting.

The NEA had disconnected the power supply to 24 industries that had to pay more than Rs 50 million tariff. The NEA Board of Directors had directed the NEA management to resume the power supply to such industries until the report is submitted by a probe commission formed by the government and a decision taken by the government.

The Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday had formed the probe commission under the coordination of former justice of the Supreme Court, Girish Chandra Lal, to recommend for the resolution of the power tariff dispute that surfaced between the NEA and industrialists. The Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, and the Industry Secretary were the members of the commission.

The meeting through the Energy Ministry had directed the NEA to reconnect the power supply until the next decision of the government. The Ministry had on Thursday sent a letter to implement the directive.

During a meeting of the National Concern and Coordination Committee of the National Assembly held on Thursday, NEA Deputy Executive Director Manoj Silwal had mentioned resuming power supply after making decision from the meeting of the NEA Board of Directors as per the government's directive.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki Zone And Hilly Regions Of Nepal
Jan 13, 2024
Nepal’s Foreign Exchange Reserve Up By 14.8%,
Jan 12, 2024
Prithvi Narayan Shah’s 302 Birthday And National Unity Day Today
Jan 12, 2024
FNCCI Welcome The Government Decision To Solve Power Tariff Disputes
Jan 12, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madhesh and Hilly Areas Of Bagmati, Koshi And Karnali Provinces
Jan 12, 2024

More on Economy

Nepal’s Foreign Exchange Reserve Up By 14.8%, By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
FNCCI Welcome The Government Decision To Solve Power Tariff Disputes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Finance Minister Dr. Mahat Invited Foreign Investors To Invest In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
NIMB’s New Branch Opened In Simara Of Madhesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
British Council Nepal Celebrates 100 Years Of The UK-Nepal Friendship Treaty By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Global Economy Set For Weakest Half-Decade Performance In 30 Years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Melamchi Water To Be Distributed In Kathmandu From January 15 By Agencies Jan 13, 2024
Cold Wave Affected The Life Of People Leaving In Nepal’s Southern Terai By Agencies Jan 13, 2024
US, UK Launches Fresh Strike On Houthis By Agencies Jan 13, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki Zone And Hilly Regions Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 13, 2024
Prithvi Narayan Shah’s 302 Birthday And National Unity Day Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2024
Hamas Used Over 6,000 Tons Of Cncrete, 1,800 Tons Of Steel For Gaza Tunnels: Israeli Defense Forces By Agencies Jan 12, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75